Cooper Group Brokers $6.4M Sale of Shopping Center in Canton, Ohio

CANTON, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the $6.4 million sale of Hillsdale Shopping Center in Canton, about 20 miles south of Akron. The 78,010-square-foot property is 90 percent leased to tenants such as Siffrin, Hallmark, Inspire Performing Arts, Aunt Susie’s Cancer Wellness Center and Giddy’s 24/7 Fitness. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private West Coast-based investor. The undisclosed buyer purchased the asset at a cap rate of 7.98 percent and roughly 98 percent of the list price.