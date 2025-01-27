Monday, January 27, 2025
Ice cream shop Mitchell’s Homemade is one of the anchor tenants at Kruse Commons.
AcquisitionsMidwestOhioRetail

Cooper Group Brokers $7.1M Sale of Kruse Commons Retail Property in Solon, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

SOLON, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the $7.1 million sale of Kruse Commons in Solon, a suburb of Cleveland. The two-building retail property is anchored by Panera Bread and ice cream shop Mitchell’s Homemade. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private investment group out of the Cleveland area. A Midwest-based fund purchased the asset at full price, representing a cap rate of 6.75 percent and $276 per square foot. Kruse Commons was 78 percent leased at the time of sale.

