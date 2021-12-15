Cooper Group Brokers $8.1M Sale of Centennial Plaza Retail Center in Lemont, Illinois

The 38,500-square-foot retail center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale.

LEMONT, ILL. — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the sale of Centennial Plaza in the Chicago suburb of Lemont for $8.1 million. Jewel-Osco shadow-anchors the 38,500-square-foot retail center, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a New Jersey-based private investment group. A California-based private group was the buyer. The asset traded at a cap rate of 7.4 percent.