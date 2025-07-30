Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Winbury Professional & Medical Center totals 54,505 square feet in Chagrin Falls.
Cooper Group Brokers $8.8M Sale of Medical Office Building in Metro Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the $8.8 million sale of the Winbury Professional & Medical Center in the Cleveland suburb of Chagrin Falls. The 54,505-square-foot medical office building features landscaped grounds, private entrances and a conference room. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a local real estate investment group out of Cleveland. The private West Coast-based buying group purchased the asset at 98 percent of the list price and $168 per square foot.

