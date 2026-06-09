Cooper Group Brokers Sale of Single-Tenant Medical Building in Wadsworth, Ohio 

WADSWORTH, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant medical building occupied by Cleveland Clinic Urgent Care in Wadsworth near Akron. The property recently received nearly $7 million in upgrades from the Cleveland Clinic to transform the asset into a modern urgent care facility with onsite imaging and lab services. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private New York-based investor. The property sold at a 5.6 percent cap rate to another private investor based out of New York in an all-cash transaction.