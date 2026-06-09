Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The tenant, Cleveland Clinic Urgent Care, completed nearly $7 million in renovations to the property.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMidwestOhio

Cooper Group Brokers Sale of Single-Tenant Medical Building in Wadsworth, Ohio 

by Kristin Harlow

WADSWORTH, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant medical building occupied by Cleveland Clinic Urgent Care in Wadsworth near Akron. The property recently received nearly $7 million in upgrades from the Cleveland Clinic to transform the asset into a modern urgent care facility with onsite imaging and lab services. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private New York-based investor. The property sold at a 5.6 percent cap rate to another private investor based out of New York in an all-cash transaction.

You may also like

Partnership Acquires 549,170 SF Pinnacle Tower Office Building...

Bradford Arranges Sale of 41,780 SF Industrial Flex...

JLL Brokers $24.5M Sale of Industrial Service Facility...

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 419,253 SF Portfolio in South...

Mesa West Provides $29.7M Acquisition Loan for Apartment...

Diversified Partners Acquires Site for 100,000 SF Mixed-Use...

JLL Capital Markets Brokers $31.5M Sale of Grocery-Anchored...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $5M Sale of Single-Tenant...

Gantry Arranges $39.5M Permanent Loan for Apartment Complex...