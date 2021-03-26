REBusinessOnline

Cooper Group Negotiates $1M Sale of Aldi-Anchored Shopping Center in Canton, Ohio

Pleasant View Commons was 49 percent occupied at the time of sale.

CANTON, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has negotiated the $1 million sale of Pleasant View Commons in Canton, just south of Akron. The Aldi-anchored shopping center was 49 percent occupied at the time of sale. Dan Cooper and Bob Havasi of Cooper represented the seller, a private investment group based in Ohio. A private investor from Nevada purchased the asset.

