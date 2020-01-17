Cooper Group Negotiates $2.1M Sale of CVS-Occupied Property in Akron, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

CVS has approximately 18.5 years remaining on its lease.

AKRON, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has negotiated the sale of a 10,125-square-foot retail property occupied by CVS Pharmacy in Akron for $2.1 million. CVS has more than 18.5 years remaining on its lease term. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, an Ohio-based private investor. A private Texas-based investor purchased the asset at a cap rate of 6 percent.