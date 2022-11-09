REBusinessOnline

Cooper Group Negotiates $2.5M Sale of McDonald’s-Occupied Property in Gahanna, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Restaurant, Retail

McDonald’s has a 20-year lease at the property that began in 2011.

GAHANNA, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has negotiated the $2.5 million sale of a restaurant property occupied by McDonald’s in Gahanna, a northeast suburb of Columbus. Constructed in 2011, the building serves as an outparcel to the Hunter’s Ridge shopping center. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private investment group based in Florida. Cooper also procured the undisclosed buyer. The asset sold at full list price, representing a cap rate of 3.5 percent and $540 per square foot.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  