Cooper Group Negotiates $2.5M Sale of McDonald’s-Occupied Property in Gahanna, Ohio

McDonald’s has a 20-year lease at the property that began in 2011.

GAHANNA, OHIO — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has negotiated the $2.5 million sale of a restaurant property occupied by McDonald’s in Gahanna, a northeast suburb of Columbus. Constructed in 2011, the building serves as an outparcel to the Hunter’s Ridge shopping center. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a private investment group based in Florida. Cooper also procured the undisclosed buyer. The asset sold at full list price, representing a cap rate of 3.5 percent and $540 per square foot.