Cooper Group Negotiates $7.3M Sale of Retail Property in Zionsville, Indiana

ZIONSVILLE, IND. — The Cooper Commercial Investment Group has negotiated the $7.3 million sale of The Avenue at Bennett Farms, a two-building retail property in the Indianapolis suburb of Zionsville. The 12,969-square-foot development is home to Tropical Smoothie Café, Restore Hyper Wellness, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Hand & Stone Massage, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Classic Cleaners and a freestanding Java House. Dan Cooper of Cooper Group represented the seller, a Midwest-based developer. He also procured the buyer, a Midwest-based private investment group. The asset sold at roughly 99 percent of the list price and a 5.9 percent cap rate.

