Cooper & Scully Signs 47,900 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — Law firm Cooper & Scully PC has signed a 47,900-square-foot office lease renewal at Founders Square in downtown Dallas. The seven-story 274,010-square-foot building at 900 Jackson St. was originally constructed in the early 20th century as a warehouse for the Higginbotham-Bailey-Logan Co. dry goods company and was converted to office use in 1984. Rhett Miller and Sam Bass of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Charter Holdings Inc., in the lease negotiations. John Ellerman and Jeff Ellerman of CBRE represented the tenant.