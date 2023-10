SAN ANTONIO — San Francisco-based investment firm Cooper Street Capital has purchased South Hill Apartments, a 174-unit multifamily property in southeast San Antonio. Built in 1965, South Hill Apartments offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as three pools, tennis courts, a playground and a business center. Zar Haro, Moses Siller, Bryan VanCura, Brian Booth and Phil Grafe of Northmarq represented the seller in the transaction.