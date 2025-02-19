Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Cooper University Health Care's new tower in Camden will also position the provider for future expansion via critical upgrades to its central utility plant and a new below-grade basement that will provide mechanical and other back-of-house support to the main hospital.
Cooper University Health Care Breaks Ground on 335,000 SF Facility in Camden, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CAMDEN, N.J. — Cooper University Health Care has broken ground on a 335,000-square-foot facility in Camden, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The 10-story patient tower will feature 125 private rooms, additional operating rooms and research/education areas. In addition, the building will connect to several of the healthcare provider’s existing facilities, including the MD Anderson Cancer Center, via a new pedestrian bridge. HKS Architects and Array Architects designed the facility, and the engineering team includes O’Donnell & Naccarato, Langan, BR+A Consulting Engineers and Highland Associates. Completion of the project, which is part of a larger $3 billion expansion to the provider’s Camden footprint, is slated for 2028.

