COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. — Cooper University Health Care has opened the 3,800-square-foot Center for LGBTQ+ Health in Collingswood, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The site is about four miles from Cooper University Hospital and houses six exam rooms, a therapy and counseling room, staff lounge, provider offices and a central medical assistant station. Spiezle Architecture Group designed the clinic, and general contractor Gary F. Gardner Inc. handled the build-out.