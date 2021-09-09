REBusinessOnline

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Build 10,000 SF Space at Shoppes of Mid Rivers in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri, Restaurant, Retail

ST. PETERS, MO. — Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant has purchased a nearly two-acre site at The Shoppes of Mid Rivers in St. Peters, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately on the 10,000-square-foot restaurant and bar with a planned opening for next spring. This will be the third Missouri location for Downers Grove, Ill.-based Cooper’s Hawk. GBT Realty Corp. owns

The Shoppes of Mid Rivers, which was completed in 2019. The 270,000-square-foot shopping center is now 95 percent leased to tenants such as Burlington, Academy Sports, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Outback Steakhouse and Pappy’s Smokehouse. Also joining the tenant roster is Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, a casual seafood restaurant that is currently under construction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews