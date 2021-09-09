Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant to Build 10,000 SF Space at Shoppes of Mid Rivers in Suburban St. Louis

ST. PETERS, MO. — Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant has purchased a nearly two-acre site at The Shoppes of Mid Rivers in St. Peters, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately on the 10,000-square-foot restaurant and bar with a planned opening for next spring. This will be the third Missouri location for Downers Grove, Ill.-based Cooper’s Hawk. GBT Realty Corp. owns

The Shoppes of Mid Rivers, which was completed in 2019. The 270,000-square-foot shopping center is now 95 percent leased to tenants such as Burlington, Academy Sports, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Outback Steakhouse and Pappy’s Smokehouse. Also joining the tenant roster is Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill, a casual seafood restaurant that is currently under construction.