HospitalityLoansNew YorkNortheast

CooperWynn Capital Arranges $19.5M Loan for Refinancing of Upstate New York Hotel

by Taylor Williams

WINDHAM, N.Y. — CooperWynn Capital, a Utah-based firm that provides capital advisory services for the hospitality industry, has arranged a $19.5 million loan for the refinancing of Wylder Windham Resort, a 110-room hotel located about 50 miles southwest of Albany. Built in the 1880s and most recently renovated in 2022, the hotel offers various lodge-style accommodations and amenities such as a heated outdoor pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, onsite food-and-beverage options and both indoor and outdoor meeting/event spaces. CooperWynn Capital arranged the nonrecourse, floating-rate loan through Formida Capital on behalf of the owner, Wilder Hotels.

