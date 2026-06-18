CooperWynn Capital Arranges Financing for Acquisition, Rebrand of 203-Key Detroit Hotel

DETROIT — CooperWynn Capital has arranged an undisclosed amount of financing, including bridge debt and joint venture equity, for the acquisition and conversion of the 203-key DoubleTree Suites Detroit Downtown Fort Shelby hotel. The borrower is 6PM Hospitality Partners LLC. The property, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be rebranded as an Embassy Suites by Hilton and will undergo extensive renovations to guestrooms, public spaces, food-and-beverage outlets and meeting spaces. The hotel is expected to reopen later this year as a 204-key, all-suite hotel that will be managed by 6PM Hospitality Partners.

The asset was originally constructed in 1917 and designed by renowned Detroit architect Albert Kahn. The hotel underwent a restoration in 2008 in connection with its repositioning under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand, followed by a refresh in 2023.