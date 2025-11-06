Thursday, November 6, 2025
CooperWynn Capital Arranges Refinancing of 103-Room Hotel in Fredericksburg, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS — CooperWynn Capital, a Utah-based capital markets advisory firm, has arranged a fixed-rate loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of the 103-room Fredericksburg Inn & Suites in Central Texas. Amenities include complimentary breakfast, an outdoor pool with a slide, volleyball pool and more than 3,700 square feet of meeting and event space. The borrower, Croesus Hotels LLC, bought the select-sertvice hotel in 2004 and subsequently invested more than $5 million in capital improvements. The direct lender was not disclosed.

