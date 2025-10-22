Copaken Brooks Begins Development of 24,000 SF Retail, Office Building in Lenexa, Kansas

LENEXA, KAN. — Developer Copaken Brooks has broken ground on The Village at AdventHealth retail and office building at Lenexa City Center in Kansas. Located at the northeast corner of 87th Street Parkway and Scarborough Street, the 24,000-square-foot building will bring two new restaurants, Urban Egg and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. Additionally, Five Four is constructing a 10,000-square-foot standalone restaurant with an outdoor games area. The project will also feature 10,700 square feet of Class A office space on the second floor. Molly Crawford Munninghoff and John Coe of Copaken Brooks are handling leasing for the office space.