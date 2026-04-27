Monday, April 27, 2026
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AcquisitionsKansasMidwestMixed-Use

Copaken Brooks Buys 98,000 SF Kansas Commerce Center in Lenexa

by Kristin Harlow

LENEXA, KAN. — Copaken Brooks has acquired Kansas Commerce Center, a nearly 98,000-square-foot mixed-use property in Lenexa. The firm will assume full responsibility for property management, accounting and leasing. Kansas Commerce Center is comprised of four buildings, including two multi-tenant flex properties offering a blend of office, showroom and warehouse space; a multi-tenant retail strip center; and a quick-service restaurant with drive-thru occupied by Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh. The property also includes an undeveloped pad site of approximately half an acre. The property is home to 18 tenants, including Wallaby’s Grill and Pub, Philips, DePuy Synthes, Neff Power, Social Security Administration, Apria and Amerita Specialty Infusion Services. Copaken Brook’s Kassie Murphy will oversee retail leasing, while Moly Crawford Munninghoff will handle office and light industrial leasing.

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