Copaken Brooks, CBC Real Estate Group Complete Merger in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Two Kansas City-based firms, Copaken Brooks and CBC Real Estate Group, have formally merged their organizations as of Jan. 1. CBC’s Bill Crandall will become a principal alongside Jon Copaken, Keith Copaken and Bucky Brooks. In December 2021, Crandall assumed sole ownership of CBC after buying out his former partners. Copaken Brooks and CBC have worked together on projects for nearly 15 years. According to the principals, the merger is a strategic alliance that will increase expertise for development projects and landlord representation.