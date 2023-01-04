REBusinessOnline

Copaken Brooks, CBC Real Estate Group Complete Merger in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Two Kansas City-based firms, Copaken Brooks and CBC Real Estate Group, have formally merged their organizations as of Jan. 1. CBC’s Bill Crandall will become a principal alongside Jon Copaken, Keith Copaken and Bucky Brooks. In December 2021, Crandall assumed sole ownership of CBC after buying out his former partners. Copaken Brooks and CBC have worked together on projects for nearly 15 years. According to the principals, the merger is a strategic alliance that will increase expertise for development projects and landlord representation.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  