Copaken Brooks Completes Lease-up of Phase I of Restaurant Row in Lenexa, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

LENEXA, KAN. — Copaken Brooks has completed the lease-up of the first phase of Restaurant Row in Lenexa. The latest addition, Zhoug Mediterranean, will open in the final 3,000-square-foot space this fall. Zhoug is a fast-casual restaurant that serves Mediterranean foods. Additional tenants at Phase I of Restaurant Row include Enjoy Pure Food + Drink, Cactus Grill TexMex & Tequila and Tupelo Honey. Erin Johnston of Copaken Brooks represented ownership, while John Nolan and Charlie Lowe of Crossroads Real Estate Group represented Zhoug.

