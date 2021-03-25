REBusinessOnline

Copaken Brooks Negotiates New Office Lease at Lenexa City Center in Kansas

Posted on by in Kansas, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

LENEXA, KAN. — Centralized Supply Chain Services (CSCS) has joined the tenant lineup at The District at Lenexa City Center in Lenexa. Copaken Brooks is the owner and developer of the mixed-use development. CSCS is relocating from 8140 Ward Parkway to the second and third floors of Penn II, leasing approximately 6,500 square feet of office space. CSCS is a restaurant supply chain company and the exclusive purchasing agent for the Applebee’s and IHOP brands. Headquartered in Kansas City with an office in Glendale, Calif., the company provides procurement, inventory and distribution services for its clients. When fully developed, Lenexa City Center will consist of more than 2 million square feet, including civic components for the City of Lenexa, nearly 1 million square feet of office and retail space, and 375 residential units.

