Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsKansasMidwestOffice

Copaken Brooks Sells 147,000 SF Office Building in Overland Park, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — An investment entity led by Copaken Brooks has agreed to sell 6201 College Boulevard, a landmark office building located at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and College Boulevard, to the City of Overland Park. The city plans to convert the 147,000-square-foot building into its future city hall. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Originally developed in 1990 by Copaken White and Blitt as the national headquarters for the NCAA, the property continues to serve as a multi-tenant office facility. While the ownership will change, Copaken Brooks will remain the property manager, as the city does not manage commercial buildings. The city will begin planning its transition of the space in the coming years.

You may also like

Vision Cos. Acquires 28.5-Acre Multifamily Development Site in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.3M Sale of St....

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $2.7M Sale of Apartment,...

Venture One Acquires 26,173 SF Industrial Building in...

Bixby Capital Buys 241,104 SF Industrial Park in...

GREA Arranges Sale of 175-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Buchanan Capital Partners Acquires 86,310 SF Warehouse in...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of 66,500 SF Industrial Outdoor...

IRA Capital Buys 49,000 SF Reunion Inverness Physical...