Copaken Brooks Sells 147,000 SF Office Building in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — An investment entity led by Copaken Brooks has agreed to sell 6201 College Boulevard, a landmark office building located at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and College Boulevard, to the City of Overland Park. The city plans to convert the 147,000-square-foot building into its future city hall. The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Originally developed in 1990 by Copaken White and Blitt as the national headquarters for the NCAA, the property continues to serve as a multi-tenant office facility. While the ownership will change, Copaken Brooks will remain the property manager, as the city does not manage commercial buildings. The city will begin planning its transition of the space in the coming years.