Copper Coin Tattoo Shop Opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Copper Coin, a custom tattoo shop, has opened a 2,340-square-foot space in the West Grand neighborhood of Grand Rapids. Wesley Emert and Tina Emert of CityWide Real Estate Services assisted Copper Coin in securing the space at 436 Leonard St. NW. CityWide Real Estate Services acquired the residential and commercial building in August 2020. Additional tenants at the property include Alt City NA Bottles, Trinity Chiropractic, FURN on Leonard and Captain Bizzaro’s Treasure World.