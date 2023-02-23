REBusinessOnline

Copper Coin Tattoo Shop Opens in Grand Rapids

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

Copper Coin has opened a 2,340-square-foot shop at 436 Leonard St. NW.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Copper Coin, a custom tattoo shop, has opened a 2,340-square-foot space in the West Grand neighborhood of Grand Rapids. Wesley Emert and Tina Emert of CityWide Real Estate Services assisted Copper Coin in securing the space at 436 Leonard St. NW. CityWide Real Estate Services acquired the residential and commercial building in August 2020. Additional tenants at the property include Alt City NA Bottles, Trinity Chiropractic, FURN on Leonard and Captain Bizzaro’s Treasure World.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  