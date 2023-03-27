Copper Tree Acquires Historic Price Tower Building in Bartlesville, Oklahoma

BARTLESVILLE, OKLA. — Locally based investment firm Copper Tree Inc. has acquired Price Tower, a historic building in Bartlesville, about 45 miles north of Tulsa. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the 19-story building was originally constructed in 1956 as the headquarters for H.C. Price, a manufacturer of pipelines and machinery for the oil and gas industry. Copper Tree plans to implement a capital improvement program to restore the building’s infrastructure and reposition it as a lifestyle hub.