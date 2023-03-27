Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsCivicOklahomaTexas

Copper Tree Acquires Historic Price Tower Building in Bartlesville, Oklahoma

by Taylor Williams

BARTLESVILLE, OKLA. — Locally based investment firm Copper Tree Inc. has acquired Price Tower, a historic building in Bartlesville, about 45 miles north of Tulsa. Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the 19-story building was originally constructed in 1956 as the headquarters for H.C. Price, a manufacturer of pipelines and machinery for the oil and gas industry. Copper Tree plans to implement a capital improvement program to restore the building’s infrastructure and reposition it as a lifestyle hub.

You may also like

Bonaventure-Sponsored REIT Purchases Three Multifamily Properties Totaling 601...

CBRE Brokers $39M Sale of Biscayne Centre Office...

Benderson Acquires Two Retail Properties, Opens Publix in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8M Sale of Apartment...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 741-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

HALL Group Underway on 224-Room Marriott Hotel at...

Jefferson Bank Opens 5,000 SF Branch at Norwood...

Bradford Commercial Negotiates 4,491 SF Industrial Flex Lease...

The Little Gym Signs 3,421 SF Retail Lease...