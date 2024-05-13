Monday, May 13, 2024
Southgate Shopping Center in Centennial, Colo., features two buildings offering 30,024 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsColoradoRetailWestern

Copper2 Divests of 30,024 SF Southgate Shopping Center in Centennial, Colorado

by Amy Works

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Copper2 LLC has completed the disposition of Southgate Shopping Center, a neighborhood retail center in Centennial, a suburb of Denver. Arapahoe RHSW LLC acquired the asset for $7.7 million.

Located at 6802-6882 S. Yosemite St., the two-building Southgate Shopping Center offers 30,024 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 83 percent leased to 13 tenants, including food and beverage, financial services, fitness and personal care services.

Jon Hendrickson, Aaron Johnson and Mitch Veremeychik of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

