Coral Rock to Develop Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Project in North Miami

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Retail, Southeast

Kayla at Library Place in North Miami will feature 138 affordable and workforce housing units, as well as retail space and offices for the Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce.

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. — Coral Rock Development Group, a real estate developer based in Coral Gables, Fla., plans to build Kayla at Library Place, a mixed-use affordable housing project located at 13100 W. Dixie Highway in North Miami. The 10-story property will comprise 138 affordable and workforce housing units ranging between 660 to 930 square feet, as well as amenities including a fitness center, rooftop patio, business center and a conference room. Fifty-five apartments will be reserved for households earning 60 percent of area median income (AMI) while 83 units will be designated affordable at 100 percent of AMI.

Additionally, Kayla at Library Place will feature 10,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level, an adjacent parking garage and 8,000 square feet of office and conference space preleased to the Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce. Behar Font designed Kayla at Library Place to achieve LEED Silver certification. Coral Rock expects to break ground in the second quarter of 2023 and deliver the project by the end of 2024.

