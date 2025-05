TUCSON, ARIZ. — Coral Sea LLC has purchased 5,584 square feet of industrial space at 3101, 3125 and 3141 E. Ajo Way in Tucson from PMC Revocable Trust and Vista Pacifica Properties for $1 million. Paul Hooker of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer, while Jeramy Price of Volk Co. represented the seller in the deal.