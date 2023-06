TELLURIDE, COLO. — CoralTree Hospitality has purchased the Hotel Columbia.

Situated in downtown Telluride, Hotel Columbia offers 21 rooms. The hotel has two hot tubs and provides on-site ski storage with boot dryers.

CoralTree currently oversees three hotels in Colorado: Magnolia Hotel Denver, the Eddy Taproom & Hotel in Golden and the Hotel at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, which is set to open in 2024.