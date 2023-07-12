Cordish Begins Conversion of Office Building into Apartments in Kansas City’s Power & Light District

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Cordish Cos. has begun construction on the conversion of the historic Midland Office Building into Midland Lofts, a 135-unit apartment building in Kansas City’s Power & Light District. The project is directly connected to the Midland Theatre. In 2008, Cordish and AMC completed a two-year, multi-million-dollar renovation of the theater, which first opened its doors in 1927. The office building has been vacant for more than 20 years.

Midland Lofts will feature studios and one-bedroom units. Amenities will include a coffee bar, entertainment kitchen, fitness center, coworking spaces, billiards room, club lounge, meditation room, business center, conference rooms and package system. Local Kansas City architecture and design firm Helix is the project architect, and RD Jones + Associates is the interior designer for the amenity spaces. Completion is slated for May 2024.