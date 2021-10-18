Cordish Breaks Ground on $140M Luxury Apartment Project in Kansas City’s Power & Light District

Three Light Luxury Apartments will rise 26 stories with 288 units.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Cordish Cos. has broken ground on Three Light Luxury Apartments, a $140 million apartment complex in the heart of Kansas City’s Power & Light District. Three Light is the third apartment property to be built in the area, following One Light and Two Light, which are 97 percent occupied. Three Light will rise 26 stories with 288 units. The project will also include a seven-story parking garage and 7,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space. More than 30,000 square feet of amenities will include an exterior deck, infinity pool, entertainment kitchen, theater room, fitness center, business center, valet dry cleaning and coworking areas.

Completion is slated for September 2023. More than 20 percent of the units in Three Light will be priced for residents who earn up to 80 percent of the area median income. The project team includes JE Dunn Construction, Hord Coplan & Macht, RD Jones + Associates and Selbert Perkins Design. The project was first announced in April.