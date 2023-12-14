Thursday, December 14, 2023
Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will feature more than 47,000 square feet of gaming space, a sportsbook for live betting on sporting events and an upscale 550-room hotel, among other attractions.
DevelopmentHospitalityLouisianaMixed-UseRestaurantRetailSoutheast

Cordish Breaks Ground on $270M Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana in Bossier City

by John Nelson

BOSSIER CITY, LA. — An affiliate of Cordish Cos. doing business as LRGC Gaming Investors LLC has broken ground on Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, a $270 million development in Bossier City. The development represents the first land-based casino in the Bossier City-Shreveport metropolitan area, according to Cordish. The project is expected to create 750 new construction jobs and 750 permanent jobs upon completion. The site was formerly home to the vacant Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel, which Cordish acquired earlier this year.

Scheduled to open in 2025, the Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will feature more than 47,000 square feet of gaming space; a sportsbook for live betting on sporting events; an upscale 550-room hotel with a resort-style pool and fitness center; 25,000-square-foot events center; structured and surface parking; and 30,000 square feet of dining and entertainment venues, including Cordish brands Sports & Social, PBR Cowboy Bar and Luk Fu.

