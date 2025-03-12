Wednesday, March 12, 2025
One-Rangers-Way-Arlington
The design of One Rangers Way in Arlington pays homage to the ballclub in multiple ways. Memorabilia incorporated into the building’s design includes dozens of artifacts on display. An art collection, tailored specifically for the property, includes over 50 custom pieces featuring legendary Rangers players through the years, including artistic photographic prints, murals, sculptures and other installations.
Cordish Completes 300-Unit One Rangers Way Apartments in Arlington

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based developer and operator specializing in sports-themed entertainment projects, has completed One Rangers Way, a 300-unit multifamily project in Arlington. The community is located near Globe Life Field, home of the MLB’s Texas Rangers, and within Cordish’s Arlington Entertainment District. Designed by Hord Coplan Macht, One Rangers Way offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as penthouses, across more than 50 different floor plans. The property also features a 423-space parking garage and 43,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. Specifically, amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, indoor and outdoor lounges and concierge services. Cordish announced the project in May 2022, launched the leasing campaign in July 2023 and topped out construction in June 2024. Rents start at $1,400 per month for a studio apartment.

