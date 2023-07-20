Thursday, July 20, 2023
Residents at One Rangers Way in Arlington will enjoy direct access to the Richard Greene & Dr. Robert Cluck Linear Parks, which offer open green spaces, art sculptures and close to 3 miles of paved paths throughout the Entertainment District for walking, running and biking.
Cordish Cos. Begins Leasing 299-Unit Apartment Community in Arlington

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based developer and operator specializing in sports-themed entertainment projects, has begun leasing One Rangers Way, a 299-unit multifamily project in Arlington. The community is located near Globe Life Field, home of the MLB’s Texas Rangers, and within Cordish’s Arlington Entertainment District. Designed by Hord Coplan Macht, One Rangers Way offers one- and two-bedroom units, as well as penthouses, in addition to a 423-space parking garage and 43,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. Specifically, amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, indoor and outdoor lounges and concierge services. Full completion is slated for late 2024.

