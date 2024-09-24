Cordish Cos. Opens 135-Unit Midland Lofts Apartment Building in Kansas City’s Power & Light District

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Cordish Cos. has opened Midland Lofts in downtown Kansas City’s Power & Light District. The 135-unit apartment building is the adaptive reuse of the former Midland Office Building, which opened in 1927, and is directly connected to the Midland Theatre. The property is more than 80 percent leased, with about half of the residents coming from outside the Kansas City metro area, according to Cordish. Amenities at the 12-story project include a coffee bar, entertainment kitchen, fitness center, coworking spaces, billiards room, club lounge, meditation room, business center, conference rooms and Luxer package locker system.

Locally based architecture and design firm Helix partnered with Rosin Preservation to retain historic elements of the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. RD Jones + Associates completed the interior design of the amenity spaces. Midland Lofts features a curated collection of art that was commissioned to celebrate the artists who performed in the Midland Theatre. Cordish developed the Power & Light District, which spans nine city blocks and has included more than $9.7 billion in public and private investment over the last 15 years. In 2008, Cordish and AMC completed a two-year, multi-million-dollar renovation of the Midland Theatre.