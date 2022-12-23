Cordish Cos. to Build $1.4B Mixed-Use Development in Metro Richmond

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Upon completion, Live! Gaming & Entertainment District will total 4 million square feet and feature 600,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space. (Rendering courtesy of Cordish Cos.)

PETERSBURG, VA. — Cordish Cos. has announced plans for a $1.4 billion mixed-use project located in Petersburg, roughly 24 miles south of Richmond. Upon completion, the development, dubbed Live! Gaming & Entertainment District, will comprise 4 million square feet, including 600,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space. The property will also include 1,300 residential units, 500 hotel rooms and office space.

Built in phases, the project’s first phase will consist of the Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia, pending legislative approval. Plans for the 670,000-square-foot first phase include a 200-room hotel with 20 suites, an events center, 2,000 gambling slots, 60 live-action table games, food-and-beverage options and a sportsbook.