Cordish Cos. to Develop 300-Unit Multifamily Project at Arlington Entertainment District

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

One Rangers Way in Arlington is slated for a 2024 completion.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The Cordish Cos., a Baltimore-based developer and operator specializing in sports-themed entertainment projects, will develop One Rangers Way, a 300-unit multifamily project in Arlington. The community will be located near Globe Life Field, home of the MLB’s Texas Rangers, and within Cordish’s Arlington Entertainment District. Designed by Hord Coplan Macht, One Rangers Way will offer one- and two-bedroom units, as well as penthouses, in addition to a 423-space parking garage and 43,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. Specifically, amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, indoor and outdoor lounges and concierge services. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall and to be complete in 2024.