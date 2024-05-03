Cordish Cos. to Open 73,000 SF Entertainment Destination in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — The Cordish Cos. has announced plans for a 73,000-square-foot dining and entertainment destination in Orlando. Dubbed Live! at the Pointe Orlando, under the company’s hospitality and entertainment brand, the property will feature a 4,800-square-foot cocktail lounge; 4,600-square-foot bar; and anchor venues Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar.

Sports & Social, a restaurant and bar concept, will span 11,700 square feet across two levels, with an LED display for viewing sporting events and social games including skee-ball, foosball, arcades games and shuffleboard. The 8,400-square-foot PBR Cowboy Bar will feature multiple signature bars, private VIP booths and a mechanical riding bull. Live! at the Pointe Orlando is scheduled to open this fall.