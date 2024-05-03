Friday, May 3, 2024
PBR Cowboy Bar will serve as one of the anchor venues at Live! at the Pointe Orlando.
Cordish Cos. to Open 73,000 SF Entertainment Destination in Orlando

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — The Cordish Cos. has announced plans for a 73,000-square-foot dining and entertainment destination in Orlando. Dubbed Live! at the Pointe Orlando, under the company’s hospitality and entertainment brand, the property will feature a 4,800-square-foot cocktail lounge; 4,600-square-foot bar; and anchor venues Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar.

Sports & Social, a restaurant and bar concept, will span 11,700 square feet across two levels, with an LED display for viewing sporting events and social games including skee-ball, foosball, arcades games and shuffleboard. The 8,400-square-foot PBR Cowboy Bar will feature multiple signature bars, private VIP booths and a mechanical riding bull. Live! at the Pointe Orlando is scheduled to open this fall.

