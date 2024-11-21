Cordish Cos. Unveils Plans for $10M Renovation of Kansas City Live! Entertainment Destination

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Cordish Companies has unveiled plans for a $10 million upgrade to Kansas City Live! in the city’s Power & Light District. The project will include updates to existing spaces and the introduction of a new concept to the entertainment destination.

The Kansas City Live! Block will feature a new exterior canopy, ceiling heaters and misters to make the open-air venue welcoming during all seasons. New high-definition ribbon boards and enhanced theatrical lighting will enhance shows and events. Expanded group seating areas, fresh landscaping and additional bar access will enhance the atmosphere. Additionally, Pizza Bar will receive a patio refresh with new outdoor seating, upgraded finishes and bar.

Opening in spring 2025, Besos y Abrazos is a Latin-inspired dining venue with DJs. The cuisine draws inspiration from traditional street foods across Latin America, and guests can enjoy crafted margaritas and sangria.

Nightclub Mosaic will receive a $2.5 million upgrade and expansion, nearly doubling in size. Standout features will include a state-of-the-art audio system, lighting and DJ booth backed by a new high-resolution LED wall. There will also be a new luxury lounge with expansive bar and additional VIP seating, and a refreshed patio.

Construction is scheduled to begin this month, with completion slated for prior to the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament in March 2025. The upgrades will be completed in phases to allow Kansas City Live! to remain open during construction.