Cordish Opens Three Light Luxury Apartments in Kansas City’s Power & Light District

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Cordish Cos. has opened Three Light Luxury Apartments in Kansas City’s Power & Light District. Three Light joins sister properties One Light and Two Light, both of which are 97 percent occupied. Located at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street, the 25-story, 288-unit apartment tower features a seven-story parking garage with 472 spaces as well as 7,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Monthly rents start at $1,350 per month. There are more than 30,000 square feet of amenity spaces, including an eighth-floor outdoor terrace with infinity-edge pool, clubroom, party room, entertainment kitchen, theater room, game room, business center, coworking spaces, fitness center, infrared sauna, dog washing stations and personal concierge services.

The Power & Light District, developed by Cordish, opened 15 years ago. There has been more than $9.7 billion in public and private investment over the last 15 years, with more than 12,111 new apartment units and 5,326 new or renovated hotel rooms as well as the KC Streetcar line.