Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will open to guests on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, pending approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
Cordish to Open $270M Live! Casino & Hotel in Louisiana in February

by John Nelson

BOSSIER CITY, LA. — The Cordish Companies has set the opening date for its $270 million Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana — Thursday, Feb. 13, pending approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. The Baltimore-based company launched bookings at the Bossier City hotel last Friday, almost exactly a full year after breaking ground. Additionally, tickets are now on sale for a slate of shows/concerts at the development’s Event Center at Live!

Situated along the Red River near Shreveport, La., the Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will feature more than 47,000 square feet of gaming space; a sportsbook for live betting on sporting events; an upscale 550-room hotel with a resort-style pool and fitness center; 25,000-square-foot events center; structured and surface parking; a 31-site RV park; and 30,000 square feet of dining and entertainment venues, including Cordish brands Sports & Social, PBR Cowboy Bar and Luk Fu, as well as Ridotto Grand Café and The Prime Rib steakhouse.

