Cordish to Redevelop Millennium Hotel Site Adjacent to St. Louis Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based nonprofit Gateway Arch Park Foundation has selected The Cordish Companies to redevelop the Millennium Hotel property, located at 200 S. 4th St. adjacent to the St. Louis Gateway Arch. The downtown site has stood vacant since 2014.

In November 2024, the foundation issued a request for development proposals, just months after it announced that it was under contract to purchase the Millennium Hotel site. The request for proposals (RFP) allowed for either adaptive reuse of the structures on the property or demolition of the existing buildings. The three qualified responses to the RFP all called for demolition.

Cordish’s nearly $670 million preliminary plan integrates 1.3 million square feet of residential, office, commercial, cultural and public spaces. Key proposed elements include upscale residential, Class A office space, public spaces, an amphitheater, food hall, event space, a potential home for Gateway Arch National Park’s archives, enhanced streetscapes, pedestrian-friendly spaces, landscaping and art installations.

The redevelopment plan is scheduled for review during the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25.