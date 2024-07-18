Cordish Tops Off $270M Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, LA. — The Cordish Cos. has topped off Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, a $270 million hospitality and gaming entertainment complex in Bossier City. The Baltimore-based retail entertainment owner and operator broke ground on the project in December 2023. Cordish Cos. and general contractor AnderCorp finished vertical construction at the property yesterday in a ceremony that included state and local officials.

Scheduled to open in first-quarter 2025, the Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will feature more than 47,000 square feet of gaming space; a sportsbook for live betting on sporting events; an upscale 550-room hotel with a resort-style pool and fitness center; 25,000-square-foot events center; structured and surface parking; a 31-site RV park; and 30,000 square feet of dining and entertainment venues, including Cordish brands Sports & Social, PBR Cowboy Bar and Luk Fu.

During the topping off ceremony, Cordish also announced two other additions to the restaurant lineup: Ridotto Grand Café and The Prime Rib steakhouse.

Situated along the Red River, the project is expected to create 750 new construction jobs and 750 permanent jobs. The site was formerly home to the vacant Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel, which Cordish Cos. acquired in 2023. Live Casino & Hotel Louisiana, which is the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier City market, is expected to generate $200 million in city and state gaming tax revenue in its first five years of operation.