Cordish Tops Out $140M Three Light Luxury Apartments in Kansas City’s power & Light District

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Cordish Cos. has topped out Three Light Luxury Apartments in Kansas City’s Power & Light District. JE Dunn Construction Co. is the general contractor. Located at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street, Three Light rises 25 stories and sits directly on the KC Streetcar Line. The $140 million project will include a seven-story parking garage with 472 spaces as well as 7,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Three Light will feature more than 30,000 square feet of amenity space, including an eighth-floor outdoor terrace with an infinity-edge pool, clubroom, party room, entertainment kitchen, theater room, game room, business center, fitness center, coworking spaces, dog washing station, concierge services and laundry services. Three Light is slated for completion this fall. Nearly 20 percent of the units have been leased so far. Three Light follows previous multifamily projects, One Light and Two Light.