CORE Acquires 260,000 SF Cortez Plaza Shopping Center in Bradenton, Florida

BRADENTON, FLA. — An affiliate of Miami-based CORE Investment Management has acquired Cortez Plaza, a 260,000-square-foot shopping center in Bradenton. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the Business Observer reported that an affiliate of Richmond-based Hackney Real Estate Partners sold the property for $39.4 million.

Cortez Plaza’s tenant roster includes LA Fitness, Sprouts Farmers Market and Burlington, along with newly developed outparcels occupied by Chick-fil-A and Starbucks Coffee.