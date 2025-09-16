Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Cortez Plaza in Bradenton, Fla., is leased to tenants including LA Fitness, Sprouts Farmers Market and Burlington. (Photo courtesy of CoStar Group)
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

CORE Acquires 260,000 SF Cortez Plaza Shopping Center in Bradenton, Florida

by John Nelson

BRADENTON, FLA. — An affiliate of Miami-based CORE Investment Management has acquired Cortez Plaza, a 260,000-square-foot shopping center in Bradenton. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the Business Observer reported that an affiliate of Richmond-based Hackney Real Estate Partners sold the property for $39.4 million.

Cortez Plaza’s tenant roster includes LA Fitness, Sprouts Farmers Market and Burlington, along with newly developed outparcels occupied by Chick-fil-A and Starbucks Coffee.

