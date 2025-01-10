Friday, January 10, 2025
The building at 2200 Sullivan Road was 75 percent leased at the time of sale.
Core Industrial Realty Arranges Sale of 356,000 SF Industrial Property in Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — Core Industrial Realty has arranged the sale of a 356,000-square-foot industrial property located at 2200 Sullivan Road in Aurora. The speculative building was developed by Panattoni in 2022 and was 75 percent leased at the time of sale. There are two tenants with leases totaling 260,000 square feet. Total consideration for the project, inclusive of both lease transactions and the sale of the building, exceeded $70 million. Noel Liston and Nick Krejci of Core brokered the sale. The buyer, Ares Management Corp., has retained Core as the leasing agent for the property.

