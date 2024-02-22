Thursday, February 22, 2024
Perla USA purchased the property at 950 Ice Cream Drive.
Core Industrial Realty Brokers Sale of 174,000 SF Industrial Building in North Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NORTH AURORA, ILL. — Core Industrial Realty has brokered the sale of a 174,000-square-foot, newly constructed industrial building in North Aurora for an undisclosed price. Nick Krejci and Noel Liston of Core represented the buyer, Perla USA, which will utilize the building for its U.S. headquarters for production and distribution of its antipasti product line. Developed by Transwestern and completed in 2022, the facility features a clear height of 36 feet, 20 exterior loading docks and two drive-in doors. The seller was undisclosed.

