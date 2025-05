NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Core Industrial Realty has negotiated a long-term industrial lease totaling 159,000 square feet at 1301 Frontenac Road in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. The building features 8,000 square feet of office space, ample loading space and more than 8,000 amps of power. Noel Liston and Nick Krejci of Core Industrial Realty represented the undisclosed landlord. Joe Karmin of Transwestern represented the tenant, CCS, an equipment and supply distribution company.