Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Publix has anchored Jacaranda Plaza in Plantation, Fla., for 25 years, according to JLL.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Core Investment Acquires 175,084 SF Shopping Center in Plantation, Florida

by John Nelson

PLANTATION, FLA. — Core Investment Management has acquired Jacaranda Plaza, a 175,084-square-foot shopping center located at the intersection of West Sunrise Boulevard and North University Drive in Plantation. The South Florida property was nearly 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree. Publix has anchored the center for 25 years, according to JLL.

Danny Finkle, Jorge Portela and Evan Lahr of JLL represented the buyer in the transaction. Chris Drew, Brian Gaswirth and Luke Maganas of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of Core.

