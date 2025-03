ORLANDO, FLA. — Core Investment Management (CORE) has acquired Dellagio Town Center, a 109,489-square-foot retail center in Orlando, for $37.5 million. Located along the Dr. Phillips retail corridor, the multi-tenant center features 30 different brands including AdventHealth Medical Group, Nola’s Ice Cream, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Fred Astaire Dance Studios and Fifth Third Bank. CORE plans to enhance the property with an improved tenant mix and aesthetic renovations.